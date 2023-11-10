Rural police returns stolen goods worth Rs 5.5 crore to 242 owners

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rural police has succeeded in recovering the stolen goods and articles of valuing Rs 5.70 crore. The cops today distributed it to the original owners at a function organised at the rural police headquarters on Friday evening

and brought smiles on the faces of 242 persons.

Thanks to the special Inspector General of Police (SIGP) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan and the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya for playing a vital role.

The recovery was done by 23 police stations in the district. The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, special IGP Chavan gave away the goods and articles to their owners. The additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, deputy SP Jaidutt Bhavar, Prakash Chaugule and Pooja Nangre were also present on the occasion.

The goods and articles returned to the owners include four-wheelers (43), heavy motor vehicles (14), cash Rs 8.99 lakh, 85 two-wheelers, ornaments valuing Rs 12.67 lakh, four three-wheelers vehicles, 20 mobile handsets, other valuables worth Rs 57.63 lakh.

Best Ganesh Mandals feted

The ministers felicitated 57 Ganesh Mandals for celebrating Ganeshotsav 2023 with eco-friendly, decorative displays and social awareness. These include Siddahanath Pratishthan Ganesh Mandal (Vaijapur), Jai Bajrang Ganesh Mandal (Maliwada-Kannad), Rajmudra Ganesh Mandal (Gangapur), Gajanan Ganesh Mandal (Palashi), Adarsh Ganesh Mandal (Dadegaon-Pachod), Swarajya Ganesh Mitra Mandal (Kachner), Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal (Vadod Bazar-Nidhona) and Janseva Ganesh Mandal (Soyegaon).