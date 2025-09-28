Rural schools to remain closed on Monday
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Taking into account the safety of students, teachers, and school staff, and considering the possibility of rain predicted by the Meteorological Department along with the flood risk observed on Sunday, all schools in the district will remain closed on September 29. An official order regarding this will be issued separately. District Collector Deelip Swami advised everyone to take necessary precautions. Municipal areas are excluded from this order, and city schools will operate as usual.