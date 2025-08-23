Rural students too have talent: VC Dr Ujwala Chakradeo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “More financial support should be given to public universities where students mostly from rural areas study,” said Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Vice Chancellor of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDTWU).

Talking to newsmen, VC Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, who was the chief guest for the 67th Foundation Day of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised on Saturday, said that her university launched M Sc (Environmental Science) courses this year, while plans to start a course on Sports Psychology. The number of colleges affiliated to SNDTWU has increased in the Marathwada region in recent times. There are 45 colleges in the region,” he said.

Staff crunch is national issue

On the point of dealing with staff crunch while implementing National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the VC said that the shortage of staff is not just in the State, but across the country.

“There are 400 teaching posts approved in our university while around 50 pc are vacant. The help of Clock-Hour-Basis (CHB) is taken to complete the portion. The State Government is positive about the recruitment for vacant posts. We hope that the posts will be filled soon,” she said.

Rural students, too have talent

“Innovative research and development of skills does not happen only in institutions like IITs, NITs and IIMs, but an 'ecosystem' that provides employment to the skills of children in villages should be created in the higher education sector. Students from rural areas are also talented and have innovative ideas,” she said. Dr Ujwala Chakradeo said that public universities should inspire students to have the required skills along with their degrees and to find joy in life.