Rural tehsildar Jyoti Pawar suspended again

Action taken twice in 40 days: First suspension overturned due to MAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development, rural tehsildar Jyoti Pawar has been suspended by the government for the second time within a span of 40 days.

The suspension comes amidst allegations of inaction by the rural tehsildar regarding the removal of murum from the remaining 80 to 120 acres of land for the construction of the Samruddhi expressway. Out of the 140 acres of land owned by the Deogiri cooperative sugar factory in Phulambri, 20 acres in Savangi were already acquired for the expressway.

The matter is currently undergoing judicial scrutiny, and both the departmental and district administrations are actively verifying the relevant documents. Meanwhile, the suspension order for Pawar was issued on Thursday evening.

Pawar assumed the position of rural tehsildar on March 1, 2021. However, her tenure has been marred by controversies, as she was previously implicated in a mining case in December 2022. Following her suspension in July 2023, Pawar received temporary relief due to the intervention of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).