Rural writer Bhaskar Chandanshiv awarded with Jeevan Sadhana Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural writer Bhaskar Chandanshiv was honoured with the Jeevan Sadhana Award in a programme held at Dharashiv sub-campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday in view of its 21st foundation day.

Vice Chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha University, Dr Rajanish Kamat, was the chief guest for the event. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Basavaraj Mangrule, Dr Ankush Kadam, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Prashant Dixit were seated on the dais.

Dr Ganesh Shinde read out the citation.

Bhaskar Chandanshiv said that literature does not live without the preservation of values. “Every work of art has a structure. Expressing thoughts and living thoughts are both important. The value of stories is important. Writing and reading are both important,” he said.

Dr Rajanish Kamat said, along with bookish knowledge, it is also necessary to provide practical knowledge to students.

“It is necessary to bridge the gap that has arisen between students and the classroom in recent times and provide applied knowledge. We are in the world of 'AI'. There is a need to change the way of learning and teaching. Education works to promote the perfection that is within a human being,” he added.Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Sanjay Salunke and others were present.