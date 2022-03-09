Rush at petrol pumps to get tanks full

Citizens fear that prices may go up by Rs 12-17

Aurangabad, March 9:

A crowd of motorists was seen at petrol pumps throughout the day in the city to get their tanks full due to fear of rise in petrol prices.

Counting in five states will take place on Thursday and petrol prices are expected to go up by Rs 12-17. As a result, the vehicle owners had already crowded at the petrol pump to fill the tank of their vehicles. There were long queues at most petrol pumps in the city all day long. In order to increase the rate of vaccination, a second dose certificate was being checked at the petrol pumps. Those who did not have the certificate were seen going from one petrol pump to another. Many citizens were also calling their friends to fill petrol. However, this was the situation in the city. At the petrol pump on the Beed bypass, a sparse crowd of vehicle owners was seen.

No verification in the evening

Certificates of two doses were seen at the pump throughout the day. However, after the evening, it was seen at some petrol pumps that no one was being asked for a certificate. Everyone was directly allowed to fill petrol.

Vaccination at the petrol pumps

The vaccination drive was carried out by the health department at petrol pumps at Delhigate, Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, Jalna road and Harsul T-Point in the city on Wednesday. Vehicle owners who did not take the second dose were given the dose. Police were also deployed at the petrol pump.