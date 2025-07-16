Rustomjee School wins under-17 Girls Title in Subroto Cup Football

Jalgaon: Rustomjee School emerged champions in Under-17 Girls Category in the Jalgaon District Subroto Cup Inter-School Football Tournament, jointly organised by the Jalgaon District Sports Officer’s Office and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, recently. The event was sponsored by Jalgaon District Football Association, Godavari Foundation, and Sports House Jalgaon.

Rustomjee School defeated St. Aloysius, Bhusawal 2-0 and won the competition. Players from the winning and runner-up teams in different categories were felicitated with gold and silver medals.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by district association secretary Farooq Shaikh, director Manoj Surwade, District Sports Officer Sachin Nikam, Sports House director Amir Shaikh, and others.