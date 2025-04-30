Ryan International School secures 100% result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ryan International School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secured 100% result in the ICSE Board examination. A total of 72 students appeared in the examination in March 2025 out of whom 4 stood in merit, 36 in distinction, 26 are in first class and 6 in second class.

School chairman Dr A F Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto congratulated all the students for their successful result. The principal thanked the staff, parents and students for their excellent performance and wished them all good luck for the future. Students thanked the school management for their support and encouragement.