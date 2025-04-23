Ryan Intl organises interactive session with Simran Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ryan International School organised an interactive session with well-known badminton player Simran Singh, recently. Simran had qualified for the National Championship in Rohtak in 2014. She won gold medal in Women’s Doubles at Lagos International Classic 2024 and aims to win a medal for India in 2028 Olympics.

She motivated students to take active part in sports and have a goal in life. She was delighted to answer the questions raised by the students of St. John’s and Ryan International School. Chairman Dr A F Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto encourage the school authorities to arrange interactive session with the celebrities from different fields.