Ryan Intl School’s internship program for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr A F Pinto, the founder and chairman along with managing director Dr Grace Pinto of Ryan Group of Institutions, has introduced internship programme for the students to meet the National Education Policy (NEP) norms and develop different skills in them.

The programme is divided into two groups - in-house internship for Std. VI to VIII and out house internship for Std. IX to XII. Students of St. John’s and Ryan International School Jalna and Aurangabad attended internship programme according to the age category. The junior group had opportunity to understand the financial transactions by having interaction with the bank managers. Senior group visited Aniket Industries to learn packaging skill. Recently, the students visited Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital where CEO Dr George Fernandez guided them about the shortage of paramedical staff and technicians in Marathwada. He appreciated the vision of the school chairman and lauded the initiative.