Ryan Minithon: Nurturing Healthy Minds Through Healthy Bodies

Madam Grace Pinto

Ryan Group of Institutions is back with the 26th Edition of Ryan Minithon Road Races which will be hosted by Ryan International Sports Club across the country in twelve cities namely Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Mangalore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat, Raipur and Nashik. We are proud to announce the first Ryan Minithon Road Race in Aurangabad for this academic year 2025-26. Aurangabad will witness the 214th Race since the inception of Ryan Minihton. The Minithon has grown to be one of the biggest Road Race Series conducted in India by the Ryan Group with participation of about 9 lakh children since its inception.

With increasing time spent on digital devices, children do face a variety of physical, mental, and social challenges. Sport plays a critical role in addressing these issues and helping children take care of their holistic growth. For the overall development of a child’s personality and skill, a healthy mind is required and a healthy mind can only reside in a healthy body. This is one of our endeavours to bring students out of the four walls of the classroom and their rising inclination towards mobile phones and build the element of physical fitness and team spirit using sports activity as a tool. As the outcome of this effort, our alumni have also brought laurels for our country in Olympics.

Ryan and St Xavier’s Group of Schools spread across 18 states and 40 cities have been striving to provide holistic education to the children of this nation. We eagerly look forward to children participating in large numbers and making the best of this Ryan Minithon Race. In Aurangabad, we have witnessed overwhelming participation and we look forward to the same this year as well. We wish all the very best to all the participants.

(The writer is Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions).