S M Ali passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former Head of Commerce Department and Vice Principal of Maulana Azad College (Aurangabad), Syed Mehmood Ali, died of prolonged illness on Thursday (November 9). His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Namaz-e-Zuhr in Osmaniya Masjid and the burial took place in the Rauza Baugh graveyard.

He is survived by wife (Retired KVS teacher) and three sons.