Sachin ingole becomes full-time PI at Mukundwadi; Rajesh Yadav heads Waluj traffic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Police Commissionerate has finalized key postings in the city. Sachin Ingole has been appointed full-time police inspector at Mukundwadi police station, while Rajesh Yadav takes charge as police inspector of Waluj Traffic Branch, according to recent orders from Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar.

Two months ago, Ingole was temporarily handling Mukundwadi along with his duties in Waluj Traffic due to additional charges assigned amid transfers. Now, he assumes permanent responsibility at Mukundwadi, and Yadav leads Waluj Traffic.

--------------

Transfers of assistant police inspectors and sub-inspectors

• Manoj Shinde, Assistant Inspector of MIDC Waluj, has been transferred to City Chowk Police Station.

• Sunil Karale is now in charge of City Traffic Branch-2.

• Assistant police inspector Sachin Mirdhe has been posted full-time at Cantonment Traffic Branch.

• Police sub-inspector Sopan Narle moves to Cidco, while Prashant Pasalkar joins Mukundwadi Police Station.

---------------

Crime branch post still vacant

Despite multiple reshuffles, the Crime Branch post, a crucial role in the Commissionerate, remains vacant. While several important posts are being reshuffled, the Crime Branch in the Police Commissionerate, considered a key position, remains vacant. The additional charge is currently held by senior inspector Sambhaji Pawar of the Economic Offences Branch. Several officials have urged the Commissioner to fill the post, but no decision has been made yet, leaving everyone awaiting when this crucial vacancy will be resolved.