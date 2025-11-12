Sachkhand Express arrives two and a half hours late

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Amritsar–Nanded Sachkhand Express arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station two and a half hours late on Wednesday, leaving passengers traveling towards Nanded stranded on the platform. As per the scheduled timetable, the train is expected to reach the station at 9.40 am, but it arrived at 11.45 am and departed at 12 noon. For the past few days, the train’s schedule has been frequently disrupted.