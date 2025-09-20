‘Sade-teen Shakti Peeths’ at Zilla Parishad groundNavratri Special: Idols of the Goddess in various forms for sale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the Zilla Parishad Ground and Sevenhill Road, Sade-teen Shakti Peeths of Adi Shakti have been installed. Stalls selling idols in various forms, crafted by local artisans as well as those from as far as Burhanpur, have been set up over the past two days. Devotees, especially women, are visiting in large numbers to select idols of the Goddess for the public Navratri celebrations.

Durga Devi and Mahishasuramardini idols from Burhanpur

Local artisans have created attractive idols of the Goddess. This year, eco-friendly Durga Devi and Mahishasuramardini idols from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh are also drawing significant attention. Idols ranging from half a foot to 10 feet in height are available for sale.

Crowds expected in the idol market for two days

Navratri celebrations will begin on Monday. Ahead of the festival, devotees are expected to flock to the market on the preceding Sunday to purchase idols. As it is Sarva Pitri Amavasya, devotees will “book” their idols first and install them in public Navratri events or at home on Monday. According to artisan Rakesh Chandan, this will keep the market crowded for two days.

Captions

Women admiring a Mahishasuramardini idol at the Zilla Parishad Ground.

Renuka Mata, Mahalaxmi, and Saptashrungi Devi.