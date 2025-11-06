Sadekar regales music lovers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Noted singer Prasad Sadekar completed his 40 years’ long musical journey, recently. To mark the occasion, he performed his 620th musical concert at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha with his group, recently.

Evergreen Hindi songs and ghazals were presented. Anjali Sadekar anchored the programme. Prasad, Dr Varsha Vaidya, Varsha Joshi, Dr Indrayani Sawargaonkar, IPS officer Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Rekha Kedare, Shubhangi Palwankar entertained the audience with melodious songs.

Songs based on Hindustani classical Ragas, which are beneficial to control to some extent diseases like hypertension, cardiac problems, and diabetes were presented.