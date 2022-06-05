Sadekar’s Musical programme tomorrow

A musical programme of Prasad Sadekar including devotional, Bhavgeet, old Hindi - Marathi songs will be organised at Kalash Mangal Karyalaya, Osmanpura on Tuesday at 5 pm. The concert has been organised by Jeshtha Nagarik Sanatha,Aurangabad.Anjali sadekar will anchor the programme while the accompanists are Gajanan Keche on harmonium and Santosh Keche on tabla. President of the organisation

Rajaram,Secretary Anil Deshmukh,& Shobha Kulkarni have appealed the members to attend the programme.