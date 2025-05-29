Sadguru tiles & granite – Kajaria Grace Universe’ showroom inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada’s largest tile and granite showroom, ‘Sadguru Tiles & Granite (Kajaria Grace Universe)’, was inaugurated at Beed Bypass Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, a growing hub for infrastructure and design in Central Maharashtra. The showroom was formally opened by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde.

The inauguration drew notable political and professional attendance, including district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare, former minister Rajesh Tope, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, OBC Minister Atul Save, MP Sandipan Bhumre, former union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad, former MLA Bhausaheb Chikatgaonkar, and former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele. Representatives from the construction and design sector such as CREDAI President Sangram Patare, IIA President Shyam Shelar, and Interior Designers' Association head Anjali Kabra were also present, alongside builders, contractors, traders, and industrialists, highlighting the showroom’s relevance to the regional building industry. The interiors were designed by architect Vishal Jadhav, reflecting current trends in spatial design. Directors Mohan Aher, Yogeshwar Tivhade, and Akash Mohan Aher acknowledged the presence of the dignitaries and attendees during the launch.