Sadhvi Prafullaji arrived in Mahavir Bhavan amid grand procession

Aurangabad, July 10:

Sadhvi Vardhaman Ayambil Taponidhi Prafullaji arrived at Mahair Bhavan for Chaturmas amid grand procession on Sunday. Shravak and Shravikas welcomed Sadhvi. The procession started in the morning from Anguribaug in which Sadhvi Prafullaji, Dwishatavadhani Mahimaji, Navdishita Pranayashreeji Adithana 3 participated.

The procession proceeded through Gulmandi, Aurangpura and reached Mahavir Bhavan at Kumbharwada.

Shravak and Shavikas from all over the state participated in this grand event. Former MLA of Nanded Omprakash Pokarna and officials of Vaijapur Shravak Sangh, Beed Shravak Sangh and other participated. The students of Jain Pathshala presented devotional songs.

Sadhviji informed about the spiritual programmes to be initiated during the period of next four months.

Kalpana Runwal conducted the proceedings of the function. President of Vardahman Shwetambar Stanakwasi Jain Shravak Sangh Zumbarlal Pagariya, vice president Mithalal Kankriya, treasurer Subhash Desarda, Inderchand Sancheti, Dilip Mugdiya welcomed the dignitaries.

Manoj Chopda, Parasmal Bafna, Balchand Pokharna, Sarita Bamb, Savita Lodha, Mangal Chuttar, Kamlabai Ostwal and Mahila Mandal, Bahu Mandal, Yuvak - Yuvati Mandal took efforts for the success of the procession.

Caption:

Sadhvi Prafullaji, Mahimaji, Pranayashriji, Piyushdarnaji guiding Shravak - Shravikas at Mahavir Bhavan on Sunday.