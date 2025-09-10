‘Safe Steps’ programme focused on senior citizens’ health

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital organised a community initiative ‘Safe Steps’ on September 10, at the Nursing College Auditorium. The programme focused on empowering senior citizens with awareness about fall prevention, bone health, mobility, and active ageing.

Experts from geriatrics, physiotherapy, orthopaedics, sports medicine, and radiology shared insights through talks and interactive sessions. A Q&A session was also held, allowing participants to seek guidance on health concerns.

Speaking at the event CEO of the hospital, Dr. George Noel Fernandes said the initiative aimed to promote community well-being through awareness and preventive healthcare.

The event addressed risks faced by older adults and highlighted preventive strategies to support independent living. Senior citizens, faculty, and local residents attended the session.