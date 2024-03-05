Safety rally by MSEDCL on lineman's day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Lineman's Day, a rally was organized to raise public awareness about electrical safety in association with regional training centres of MSEDCL and Harsul and N-12 branch offices.

The rally started from the training centre in Harsul and passed through the Hudco, Saubhagya Chowk, SBOA Chowk, Harsul T Point and back to the training centre. Chief additional executive engineer of training centre Venkatesh Pensalwar, assistant engineer of Harsul branch office Rajendra Rathod along with additional executive engineer of training centre Vijay Suradkar, deputy executive engineer Deepak Gadling, Ramdas Dongre, Vijay Jadhav and technical staff of Harsul branch along with the students of MGM engineering college participated in large numbers. The importance of electrical safety and payment of electricity bills was conveyed through banners and placards in the rally.