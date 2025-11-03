Safflower oil hits Rs 325 per Kg but farmers still avoid cultivating it

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Once a common crop across Marathwada, safflower is now disappearing from the region even as its oil sells for as high as Rs 325 per kg. Despite the price boom, farmers have steadily reduced its cultivation, citing a severe shortage of labourers and the difficulties of harvesting the thorny crop.

Soaring prices, shrinking fields

Safflower oil, known for its health benefits, continues to see a surge in demand. Yet, production has fallen drastically. In the last six months, its price has risen by Rs 70 – Rs 80 per kg, reaching record levels in the local markets.

Farmers turn away despite profit potential

Experts say the high price hasn’t translated into higher cultivation. “Safflower harvesting is painful because of sharp thorns. Labourers refuse to work in these fields, forcing farmers to shift to easier and more profitable crops,” said district agriculture superintendent Prakash Deshmukh.

District sees sharp decline in cultivation

Last year, safflower was cultivated on only 660 hectares in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the five-year average stands at about 400 hectares. This year, agriculture officials expect the crop to cover around 550 hectares still far below historical levels.

Why consumers pay more

With reduced output and rising demand for healthy edible oils, safflower oil remains among the costliest cooking oils in the market. Its current price far exceeds others like soybean (Rs 135), groundnut (Rs 190), sunflower (Rs 155), cottonseed (Rs 145), and palm oil (Rs 120) per kg.