SAGE University confers Hon.Doctorate on Nandkishor Kagliwal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Madhya Pradesh-based SAGE University has conferred the Honorary Doctorate upon Nandkishor Kagliwal in recognition of his lifelong contribution to society.

He is the founder of the Nath Group of Industries, which has diverse businesses in the fields of seeds, food processing, paper, and industrial chemicals.

Beyond business, Kagliwal has made significant contributions in the fields of education, healthcare, and rural development by establishing and supporting various institutions dedicated to public service.

Besides this, he also serves as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia and as the Commercial attache for the State of Nebraska, USA.