Sahyadri School celebrates Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti was celebrated at Sahyadri School, Patoda with great enthusiasm in the presence of school chairman Nirmala Mhaske and principal Nilesh Mhaske. A garland was offered to the portrait of Shahu Maharaj.

An article writing competition was held and students were awarded prizes.

Programme incharge Ashwin Chavan delivered an introductory speech followed by speeches by students. Principal Mhaske said we should implement thoughts of the great personalities in our life.