Sakaharam Shinde gets Ph D in Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sakharam Baburao Shinde.

He completed his thesis titled ‘Maharashtra and Karnataka Yanchya Seempradeshatil Mhani va Wakyapracharancha Samaj Bhashashastriya Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Ashok Deshmane, research guide and former professor, Department of Marathi, Bamu.