Sakal Maratha Samaj appeals for successful bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sakal Maratha Samaj has appealed to the people for the bandh of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday on the backdrop of the lathi charge by the police on the Maratha reservation agitation activists at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district. In a press released issued in this regard, it has been appealed to the people to keep the schools, institutions, establishments, shops closed on Monday.