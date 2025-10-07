‘Sakhi Mahakitchen Queen’ competition: Celebration of taste and creativity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Sakhi is hosting a special event for women ‘Sakhi Mahakitchen Queen’ competition on Wednesday, 8th October at Lokmat Bhavan. Excitement is building among women to see who will be crowned ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Sakhi Mahakitchen Queen’.

Participants can compete in two categories, spicy dish made from potatoes, Sweet dish for Diwali faral. Contestants must bring their dishes from home and present them within 15 minutes. The event’s gift partners are Smita Collection and Air Lock. All participants are requested to arrive 30 minutes before the competition.

BOX-

All participants should arrive half an hour before the competition.

‘Saree & Reel’ competition

Another highlight is the ‘Saree Queen’ contest, where women will showcase their elegance in traditional sarees and share details about them. Additionally, in the Reel Competition, participants can display their talent through solo or group performances.

Big Opportunity for Women

All three competitions will take place at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, at 2:30 PM, offering participants a chance to win attractive prizes. Winners will receive the special titles of ‘Sakhi Mahakitchen Queen’ and ‘Saree Queen’.

Through this initiative, Lokmat Sakhi provides women a golden opportunity to showcase their culinary skills, personality, and confidence. With a perfect blend of celebration, taste, and creativity, the event invites all women to participate and enjoy the festivities.

Date: 8th October 2025

Time: 2:30 PM

Venue: Lokmat Bhavan, Jawaharlal Darda Marg (Lokmat’s back gate)