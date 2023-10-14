Sakhi Manch divisional representatives checked purity of Parashute oil

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The divisional representatives of Lokmat Sakhi Manch checked the purity of the Parachute oil and participated enthusiastically in the one-minute game show. Their joy was doubled after winning the prizes in the show.

Lokmat and Parachute have come together to make the women capable of taking informative and deliberate decision in the daily transactions. This initiative concentrates on the smart selection by the women, especially in shopping.

The importance of checking the labels, investment in quality and appropriate selection through information was imparted to the women. Under this initiative, out of the several initiatives, one is the ‘Sakhi Representives’, in which the Parachute team made a presentation of the over all quality criterion and its research and development.

The Sakhi representatives coming from different backgrounds held serious discussion on the various effects and benefits of selecting different consumer products. Not only the oil, but this effect can be seen on the selection of various beauty products, they affirmed.

Discussion and entertainment at Fort View Resort, Daulatabad

Sakhi Representative programme worked as a platform for the Parachute team to showcase their research and development. Parachute research and development representatives Sneha Chavan and Sakshi Dawale imparted information to the Sakhi Manch representatives. The global quality head of Marico Parachute Shailesh Ghdekar, supplier Mazahar Musa and others were present. During the games organised on this occasion, the winners were distributed prizes. The Sakhi Manch divisional representatives from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed were present in large numbers.

Caption: Lokmat Sakhi Manch divisional representatives from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed during the game show organised to check the purity of Parachute oil.