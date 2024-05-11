Sakolkar Hospital encourages 100 percent voter turnout in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to increase the voting percentage, Sakolkar Hospital and Sonography Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have pledged to achieve a 100 percent voter turnout in the upcoming elections on May 13. Dr Asha Sakolkar emphasized the critical role of women voters in shaping the country's future and urged all residents to exercise their democratic right.

Highlighting the historical significance of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dr Sakolkar urged voters to participate actively and elevate the city's reputation on a national level. Stressing that voting is not only a national duty but also a constitutional obligation, she called for maximum participation to strengthen democracy.

She appealed to all members of society, including women, to motivate the members in their home to vote. Social organizations, civic groups, and associations are encouraged to mobilize their members for this civic responsibility.

Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and members of self-help groups are also recognized for their valuable contributions to the electoral process, she said.