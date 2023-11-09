Sakshi bags bronze medal in National Games

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sakshi Dongre, a student of MGM University has won a bronze medal in the individual women's gymnastics category in the ongoing 37th National Games of Goa. She is a BA (third-year, Psychology) student at the University. Earlier, her team won a bronze medal while playing in the team at this year's international tournament in Mongolia. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr John Chelladurai and Tina Saharan congratulated Sakshi on her achievement.