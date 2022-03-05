Salary of HM, teachers to be withheld on refusal to assess answer books

Aurangabad, March 5:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) decided to withhold the salary of headmasters and teachers on refusal to assess the HSC and SSC answer books.

The HSC examinations began on March 4 while students of SSC will take their first paper from March 15. The answer books collected from the centres are handed over to the custodian. The answer books as per the planning of the Divisional Board are sent to teachers of school and college teachers of another district. The process of sending answer books of English subject, a paper which was conducted on the first, commenced.

The headmasters and principals have to provide answer books parcel to the concerned subject teacher for the assessment. The Board asked the schools and junior colleges to complete the evaluation of answer books and return them immediately so that results can be declared on time.

Divisional secretary R P Patil said that the salary of HMs, teachers of private aided schools would be withheld of the answer books returned without assessment. “If a school is a non-aided or self-financing basis, its permission will be withdrawn,” he said. The answer books' assessment is completed in 15 to 20 days on receiving from the Board.