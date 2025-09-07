Salute to sanitation workers: city cleaned overnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The municipal corporation’s solid waste management department ensured seamless cleanup after Ganesh idol immersions, collecting around 52 tonnes of Nirmalya in special pots arranged across the city. For transportation, 38 vehicles including loading rickshaws and tractors were deployed. As soon as immersions concluded, staff cleaned every site, restoring all immersion wells and artificial ponds overnight. Citizens praised the effort on Sunday.

The collected Nirmalya has been shifted to the Harsul processing center for scientific conversion into fertilizer, with about 1.5 to 2 tonnes of coconuts separately gathered. Collection points included Padegaon-MitmitA artificial pond (1 pot), Bhavsingpura immersion well (1 pot), Zilla Parishad ground (5 pots), N-12 immersion well (3 pots), Smritivan garden on Jatwada road (1 pot), Rajiv Gandhi ground (1 pot), Mukundwadi in Devgiri Colony (1 pot), Santoshi Mata Nagar (1 pot), Sangharshnagar immersion well (1 pot), Shivajinagar immersion well (2 pots), Shahanurwadi artificial pond (2 pots), Ward No. 95 artificial pond (1 pot), Satara Gaon immersion well (2 pots), Devlai pond (1 pot), Jalan Nagar immersion well (1 pot), and Kanchanwadi artificial pond (2 pots). By 2 am, major immersion sites, including Zilla Parishad ground, N-12 Hudco well, Shivajinagar well, Harsul Smritivan artificial pond, Rajiv Gandhi ground, N-5 artificial pond, Kanchanwadi pond, Mukundwadi well, and Sanjaynagar well, were fully cleaned. Municipal administrator G. Shreekanth and deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe expressed gratitude and praised the dedication of sanitation workers for their nonstop overnight effort.