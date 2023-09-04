Salute to teacher, a mentor, guide, co-learner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Grace Pinto

The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery…

This quote of Mark Van Doren beautifully highlights the significant role that a teacher has to play in shaping the destinies of our children. Every child is gifted and capable of achieving great things in life and it is here that a teacher comes in to help children discover their strengths, talents and skills and lead them towards self discovery. Teacher’s role is therefore not merely lecturing or transmitting information and facts but to offer every child a rich, rewarding, and unique learning experience to become creators of knowledge and realise their own potential.

Being a teacher is one of the most challenging yet respectable careers. We are living in a time where education is going through a paradigm change and huge restructuring. In India, the new National Education Policy (NEP) has given a road map to nurture not only employable citizens but also researchers and entrepreneurs through education that is holistic, accessible, equitable and research based. At this juncture, teachers have to rethink, unlearn and relearn to reinvent themselves to be equipped and well-prepared to help students to bring out the best in them.

As we celebrate teachers’ day on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India, we remember all our dear teachers for their spirit of sacrifice in fostering students’ development.

The need of the hour for India to stay relevant is to develop teachers who are willing to rise above the challenges and work towards student welfare and development and equipping them with encouragement and confidence for the dynamic future.

All my dear teachers, God has bestowed on you a very vital role which requires a lot of sacrifice but God is not unjust; He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His children and continue to help them. Be dedicated to your calling as mentors, guides, and co-learners in order to nurture our students as passionate lifelong learners.

Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day!

(The writer is, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions).