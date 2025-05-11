Saluting Bharat Mata and honoruing the Army, paying Tribute to the Martyrs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government took decisive action, destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. In addition, the Indian Army responded forcefully to Pakistan’s attempts to attack India, compelling them to surrender.

The courage of the Indian Army was celebrated today at Kranti Chowk with patriotic songs and chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai." Tributes were paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation, with various dignitaries in attendance. District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat organized the event, which saw the installation of a grand stage at Kranti Chowk. At the front of the stage stood the "Veer Jawan Stambh" (Martyr’s Pillar), adorned with a gun and a soldier's helmet. A floral wreath was placed on the pillar in reverence. The ceremony was attended by Lokmat’s Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district collector Deelip Swami, CP Pravin Pawar, SP Dr. Vinay kumar Rathod, martyr’s wife Kamal Raju Gaikwad, soldier’s wife Seema Nilesh Thorat, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, Sumit Khambekar, Rajendra Janjal, Bhau Saheb Jagtap, along with leaders from various political parties.