Samarjit Thakur appointed as regional news head of AIR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Samarjit Thakur has recently joined as the regional news head of All India Radio (AIR). Earlier, he was working in Press Information Bureau, Goa. After being selected in the Indian Information Service in 2012, he had a one-year posting at the Central Bureau of Communication after training in New Delhi. He has held various responsibilities related to media management in the organizing team of the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Thakur has done journalism for 8 years for print media and news channels after completing journalism education from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.