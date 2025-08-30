Sambhajinagar now pushes for IT hub status

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After scripting its success as an EV hub on India’s industrial map, Sambhajinagar is now chasing the next big leap an IT hub tag. With nearly 60 IT companies struggling for expansion, industry leaders and associations have raised a united demand for a dedicated IT park in Auric.

In the last two decades, the city has seen the rise of three to four mid-sized firms and over 40 small players, together employing around 5,000 engineers. But scattered offices across the city have stalled growth. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (Cmia) has urged the government to earmark land and roll out an attractive incentive package to unlock IT’s full potential here.

“Three to four mid-sized IT firms here employ 500 to 1,000 people each. They should be projected as brand ambassadors. An IT park in the DMIC zone will build a strong ecosystem for local entrepreneurs. Even manufacturing firms should be allowed to set up back offices inside the park. This will strengthen the IT base and attract big players.”

— Mukund Kulkarni, president, CSN First

“There are nearly 60 IT companies here, all looking to expand. If one large IT project comes in, others will follow. With government support, Sambhajinagar can become an IT hub quickly.”

— Pratap Dhokte, IT entrepreneur & IT cell head, CMIA