Samruddhi Mahamarg sans e-vehicle charging stations

Aurangabad, April 18:

The union Government and the State Government, both have introduced electric vehicles (e-vehicles) policy to promote pollution-free vehicles. Responding to the policy, more than 2,000 e-vehicles are running on roads in the district. However, these special vehicle-owners are in awe as the Samruddhi Mahamarg is being readied for all the vehicles. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has established four petrol pumps on it, but it sans plan to set up e-vehicles charging stations on the road.

Of the total length of Samruddhi Mahamarg, the road of length 112 km passes from the district. Earlier, the MSRDC has announced of making the Mahamarg motorable from Nagpur to Shirdi in the first phase. However, the progress of this road in Washim and Buldhana districts is slow. It is yet to be completed. Hence the MSRDC has now decided to throw open the route of 201 kms length for vehicles from Nagpur to Selu (Washim district) from next month in the first phase.

MSRDC senior officials claimed that the road of length of 520 kms from Nagpur to Shirdi will now be made motorable in phases.

There will be four petrol pumps on the road passing through the district. The Central Government-owned fuel companies will be operating them. The set up is ready and the day the road becomes motorable, these fuel station will start their functioning, said the officials. However, there are no plans of setting up any e-vehicle charging stations as of now. The decision upon it will be taken at the higher-level in future, it is learnt.

Shendra connectivity in limbo!

There will be four interchanges connecting the Mahamarg in the district. They are at Sawangi, Maliwada, Hadas Pimpalgaon and Jambhargaon. There is a proposal to construct an interchange at Shendra, but the issue of land acquisition for the purpose has not been resolved. As a result, the work has been set aside, hinted the MSRDC officials.