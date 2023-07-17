‘Samvad with Green Yoddha’ at MGM School, Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Environmentalist and Green Yoddha Ravi Chaudhary inspired a tree plantation initiative at The MGM School Padegaon, recently. The event ‘Samvad with Green Yoddha’ aimed to promote environmental sustainability through the act of planting trees.

Chaudhary emphasized the detrimental effects of deforestation and the challenges we may face due to widespread tree cutting. He recounted his inspiring 15-year journey as an environmental activist.

Principal Sunita Udgirkar welcomed Ravi Chaudhary. Student Manasvi Wani hosted the programme. Head Girl Sarina Sadaf introduced Chaudhary. Tazeen Fatema proposed a vote of thanks.