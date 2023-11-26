Samvidhan Rally taken out in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Departments of Students Development and National Service Scheme (NSS)-postgraduate section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Maratwhada Univeristy jointly took out a ‘Samvidhan Rally’ on Sunday as part of the celebration of Samvidhan Din.

Hundreds of students, teachers, and employees participated in the rally which began from the university and culminated near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Homage was paid to Dr Ambedkar by the dignitaries. The preamble of the Constitution was read.

Director of Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Senate member Dr Bhaskar Sathe, NSS programme officer Dr Nirmala Jadhav, students, NSS volunteers and others were present.

Dr Mustajeeb Khan said that our democracy would be strengthened only if everyone accepts the principles of justice, freedom, equality, fraternity and secularism laid down in the constitution. Harishchandra Sathe, Gajanan Palkar and others worked for the success of the rally.