Sand boa found in industrial area, released in forest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sand boa (Mandul) snake was found in the premises of a factory in Shendra industrial area. Snake catcher Manoj Gaikwad and Pradeep Belkar caught this snake and reported it to the forest department.

Forest guard Ashok Sable took possession of the snake. The snake was released in the forest area on Thursday in the presence of forest range officer Dada Taur and other officials. Sand boa is one of the most shy and peaceful land snakes of all snake species. Due to its slow movement, thick body, almost similar tail and mouth, it is named two-faced. Being a cold-blooded reptile, snakes adapt to changing environments. Due to the rising temperature, the snakes look for shaded places and hence come in contact with people. Gaikwad said that citizens should contact snake catchers without killing the snake.