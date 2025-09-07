Sand boa seized worth Rs 40 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the eve of the full moon and lunar eclipse, the crime branch team apprehended an accused and seized a sand boa from him.

The accused was caught based on information that he intended to sell the sand boa, which has an estimated market value of Rs 40 lakh, said senior police inspector Sambhaji Pawar of the crime branch. The accused has been identified as Vijay Kale (32, Parvatinagar, Pahadsingpura). While patrolling, the crime branch team led by sub-inspector Sandeep Shinde along with constables Yogesh Navasare, Manoj Vikhankar, Rahul Bangale, and Mangesh Shinde received information that a person was carrying a sand boa of the serpent family for trafficking and sale towards Begampura. The team laid a trap and caught Kale on foot. In his basket, a sand boa measuring two and a half feet was found. Forest officials were called, and the seizure was documented. The sand boa was then handed over to forest officer Damu Pawar. The crime branch claimed that the market value of this sand boa exceeds Rs 40 lakh.

Photo caption: Crime branch team apprehended a person along with the sand boa. Officials and staff were present during the seizure.