Sand mafia challenges government policy of sand depot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government with the intention to provide cheaper sand to the people by establishing sand depot. However, the sand mafia are using the ring system due to which the tender process for sand depots received lukewarm response. Now the district administration has started the preparation to start the tender process again.

Additional district collector Dr Anant Gavhane sought a report from the minerals officer Kishor Ghodke and extended the time limit for the tenders.

Presently, the people have to purchase the dearer sand to complete the construction works and they will have to wait for the cheaper sand at least for some time.

The minerals department had implemented the process for leasing seven sand depot, but applications were received only for two depots. No application was received for the remaining five depots. The residents can purchase the sand online at Rs 600 per brass from the depots. It is said that the sand mafia are using the ring system for the tender process, due to which it is getting very less response.

The residents can purchase sand online at Rs 600 per brass from Paithanwadi in Paithan, Borgaon Kasari and Dodha in Sillod, Zolegaon, Dag and Pimpalgaon in Vaijapur, Gevrai Gungi in Phulambri and Deogaon Rangari in Kannad. A total of 89,920 brass sand will be sold from these seven depots. The transportation charges will have to be borne by the people.