Sandal wood stolen

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:24 PM2022-04-19T21:24:42+5:302022-04-19T21:24:42+5:30

Aurangabad, April 18:

Sandal wood was stolen from PWD chief engineer’s residence at Padampura on Saturday night. Thief cut a sandal tree around 13 feet high. He then cut the bottom of the truck and took it away. A case has been registtered with Vedantnagar police station.

