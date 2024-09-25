Sandeep Kale to deliver lecture on RTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Expert and national-level resource person Sandeep Kale will deliver a lecture on ‘Right to Information (RTI) Act at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) at 11 am on September 27 as part of ‘Right to Information Day.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, and Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampwad will also grace the event. Information officers, teachers, and officers from other departments will participate in the lecture.

The university's General Administration and Public Relations Department is hosting this programme. Dr Kailas Pathrikar is the coordinator while Dr Sanjay Shinde is the joint-coordinator.