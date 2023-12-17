Sangeeta Desarada takes part in COP28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adv Sangeeta Desarada participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, recently. Around 200 countries gathered in Dubai with the world's first Global Stocktake decision to take climate action before the end of the decade, with the broad goal of limiting global warming to within 1.5°C of pre-industrial levels.

Adv Sangeeta Desarada said that the Global Stocktake is considered a central outcome of COP28 - as it includes every element, which was under negotiation and can now be used by countries to develop robust climate action plans up to 2025.

Stocktake calls for global action to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements by 2030. The list includes phasing out inefficient fossil fuels and accelerating efforts toward reducing coal power.