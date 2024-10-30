Sanjana Jadhav falls alone in campaigning in Kannad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A former Zilla Parishad (ZP) member, Sanjana Jadhav, successfully secured candidacy for the Kannad-Soyegaon Assembly constituency by joining the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena just before the elections. However, the activists and office-bearers in the Mahayuti alliance do not seem to welcome her candidacy.

When she submitted her nomination papers, Shinde Sena's activists and office-bearers were absent. Key office-bearers were also missing from the public meeting. Many, including tehsil chief Ketan Kaje, who has been tirelessly working for the party’s growth over the last two and a half years, were also vying for the nomination. They warned that if an outsider was given candidacy by overlooking loyal members, they would oppose it. In last week, around 4,000 office-bearers and activists from the constituency submitted their resignations to the party leadership. Despite this, she was nominated, by sidelining loyal members, and it has led to unrest in the constituency.

Abdul Sattar’s influence!

Sanjana leveraged her father’s influence to secure the candidacy. However, the absence of both Shiv Sena and NCP office-bearers and activists is causing her difficulties. It is being said that guardian minister Abdul Sattar held a public meeting in Ketan Kaje’s farm on Tuesday (October 29) and gave them a valuable piece of “advice” to the activists on the occasion.