Sanjana Jadhav, Nitin Patil & Ketan Kaje demonstrate strength

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahayuti's candidate Sanjana alias Ranjana Harshvardhan Jadhav, former MLA of NCP-Ajit Pawar group Nitin Patil are among 28 candidates who filed 41 nomination papers in the Kannad Assembly Constituency on Tuesday.

Lakhan Chavan from MNS, Shinde Sena's tehsil chief Bhausaheb alias Ketan Kaje filed nomination papers as an independent candidate, showing strength.

Vikas Barbande from the Hindu Samaj Party, Premadas Tribhuvan from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sukhdev Salve, Sunil Jain and Ranjana Pintu Jadhav, Hayat Syed from Janhit Democratic Party, Yuvraj Borse from Prahar Organisation, Urmila Pawar, Vitthalrao Thorat, Shubhangi Kaje, Atul Subhash Nikam, Shah Rukh Patel, Ehteram Ahmed Abdul Salam Qadri, Nasir Patel, Vilas Mangate, Dnyaneshwar Dalvi, Ravindra Pawar, Dr Sitaram Jadhav, Prashant Avhale, Kailas Kachru Pawar, Sanjay Shamrao Gaikwad, Yakub Mahmood Shaikh, Kaiser Aslam Shaikh, Manisha Subhash Rathod filed nomination papers. With this, 50 candidates filed 74 nomination papers in this constituency.