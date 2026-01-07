Sanjay Kombade appointed as city engineer in CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The post of city engineer in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had been vacant for the past few days. Keeping the municipal elections in mind, Administrator G Sreekanth appointed the executive engineer (roads) Sanjay Kombade as the in-charge City Engineer. On Tuesday night, the administrator signed the order for the city engineer’s post. On Wednesday morning, Kombade assumed charge of the position. Over the past 25 years, Kombade has worked in several sections including town planning, ward offices, and roads.