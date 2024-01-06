Sanjay Raut's plans promise much but deliver little - MLA Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a stinging criticism, Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat dismissed Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) party MP Sanjay Raut's grand plan for seat allotment within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as mere rhetoric, akin to poverty alleviation schemes that exist only on paper.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Shirsat derided Raut's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, likening it to poverty alleviation programmes that promise much but deliver little. He pointed out that the grand plan, supposedly detailing how the Maha Vikas Aghadi and its proposed India Alliance would secure victory, remained confined to the pages of documents and locked away in cupboards.

Shirsat further cast doubt on the viability of the India Alliance itself, claiming that key figures like Nitish Kumar were distancing themselves from the initiative. He predicted that the lack of broader support would doom both the proposed alliance and the MVA, leaving the Congress to face the elections alone.

Shirsat questioned the Thackeray faction's priorities. He criticized their focus on internal matters, suggesting they had lost sight of the bigger picture and the challenges ahead in the upcoming polls.