Sankalp Yatra to be taken out for old pension scheme

Aurangabad : Maharashtra Rajya Juni Pension Sanghatna will take out a Pension Sankalp Yatra on December 27 to Assembly winter session being held Nagpur demanding to implement the old pension scheme to all the government an semi-Government employees.

The union members will also stage ‘Atmakalesh Andolan’at Nagpur. States like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have resumed implementiong old pension scheme recently.

Maharashtra Rajay Juni Pension Sanghatna’s Pension Sankalp Yatra will reach Winter Session on December 27 while before that, a two-wheelers rally will be taken out from Bapu Kuti to Buttibori area on December 25. A padyatra will be organised between Buttibori and Khapri on December 26.

Maharashtra Rajay Juni Pension Hakka Kriti Samiti State poresident Dr Maruti Tegumpure, secretary Dr Amol Late and coordinator Dr Somnath Waghmare urged teachers to participate in the agitation.